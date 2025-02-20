This team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, will surely ensure good governance for Delhi: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her team of six Ministers after they took the oath, saying this team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi.

PM Modi attended the grand oath-taking ceremony of Rekha Gupta and her six Ministers in Ramlila Maidan.

The event was also attended by other top leadership of the party and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Taking to social media after the event concluded, PM Modi wrote on X, "Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister."

He said he was confident that she would work for Delhi's development.

"I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure," the PM wrote further.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the six Ministers who took the oath of office along with CM Gupta.

"Congratulations to Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Ji, Shri Ashish Sood Ji, Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa Ji, Shri Ravinder Indraj Singh Ji, Shri Kapil Mishra Ji and Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Delhi Government. This team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi. Best wishes to them.", PM Modi wrote on his X handle

With Rekha Gupta taking oath as the Delhi Chief Minister, the BJP returns to power in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

As the national capital got its new Chief Minister, the oath-taking ceremony also marked a show of strength for the NDA alliance as they all reached Delhi to participate in the event.

Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj and Atishi. She is also the fourth BJP chief minister in the capital, after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.

Rekha Gupta's Cabinet will have six ministers -- Parvesh Singh Verma, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh, who also took the oath.

Parvesh Singh Verma emerged as the giant slayer in Delhi elections as he trounced former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

According to reports, Rekha Gupta's Cabinet is likely to hold its first meeting at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 p.m. and could implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, the poll pledge under which women beneficiaries will get a monthly payment of Rs 2,500. The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme is also likely to get the green signal from the new Delhi Cabinet.

The Chief Minister, earlier in the day, indicated a tough stance on corruption cases of the previous AAP dispensation. She said that those in power for 12 years in the national capital would be held accountable in corruption cases.