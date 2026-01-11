'Thousands of suicide bombers ready', Masood Azhar's fresh audio clip kicks up storm

A new audio recording, purportedly featuring Masood Azhar, the Chief of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) surfaced online on Sunday, triggering furore and wave of anger on the social media.

In the chilling audio warning, the dreaded terrorist boasts of "thousands of bombers on standby" to infiltrate and prepared to carry out terror attacks in India.

Notably, Masood Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist and has been long been spewing venom and plotting terror attacks against India from the Pakistani soil.

In the audio clip, which has gone viral, Masood Azhar is heard saying that more than a thousand suicide bombers are ready to strike at any time, with their prime target being India.

He also claims that if he reveals the "real" number of bombers, it will shock the global community.

"Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1,000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega..." (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow...)," Azhar allegedly is heard saying in the audio.

He goes on to say that his 'warriors' are not driven by material comforts of life and are ready for 'shahadat' (martrydom) while serving their goals.

The date and authenticity of the audio recording could not be independently verified yet.

This is not the first time that Azhar has made his vile and wicked intentions clear for fomenting terror in India.

He is a prime accused in masterminding several terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

At the outset, Masood Azhar's audio warnings are seen as another desperate attempt to spread propaganda and make hollow threats to revitalise his own, which inflicted heavy losses by Indian military during the Operation Sindoor.