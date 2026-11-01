Threat of dimagi naxals looms over India: PM Modi

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned that the threat of what he called “dimagi Naxal" (intellectual Naxalism) had not disappeared, even as he claimed that the country had broken the backbone of armed Naxalism and eliminated all Naxal-affected districts by March this year.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, PM Modi said the country had made significant progress in its campaign against Left-wing extremism, but citizens needed to remain alert to what he described as an ideological threat.

“We have ended Naxalism in remote areas. But the threat of intellectual Naxalism has not yet passed from the country. The nation must always remain alert to these intellectual Naxalites,” he said.

The warning came after the Prime Minister referred to his address at the same venue a year ago, when he had pledged that the country would not rest until it was free of Naxalism and Maoist violence. "That resolve had now been fulfilled," he said.

PM Modi had earlier claimed that 126 districts were affected by Left-wing extremism in 2015, while no district remained affected by Naxalism by March this year.

"Regions that had endured decades of violence were now being connected to the mainstream development through roads, mobile networks, schools and healthcare facilities," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to security personnel who had lost their lives in operations against Naxalism and welcomed families from affected regions who attended this year’s National Unity Day celebrations.

In the second part of his address, PM Modi warned against intellectual Naxalism within a broader appeal to protect national unity.

The Prime Minister alleged that some forces were attempting to divide Indians, spread rumours and damage the country’s image through social media.

He urged citizens to identify such activities and confront them collectively, saying that the country could not afford to become divided at a time of global instability and external challenges. PM Modi also called for progress towards securing the country’s borders, preventing infiltration and demographic changes, and moving towards what he described as a secular civil code.