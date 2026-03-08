'Threat of influencing witness': ED to tell HC on Al-Falah chairman's interim bail

Controversial Al-Falah University's chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui's two-week interim bail to take care of his ailing wife is set to be challenged in the Delhi High Court by the ED which fears he could influence witnesses if offered the relief, an official said on Sunday.

The ED believes that the trial court, while granting him bail on Saturday, failed to consider its submissions.

The federal probe agency also plans to challenge Siddiqui's interim bail on the grounds that he misinformed the trial court that his UAE-based three children were unable to travel and take care of their mother battling cancer at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Siddiqui was arrested by the ED on November 18, 2025 in connection with its money laundering case linked to alleged fraudulent claims of accreditation and financial irregularities by the group's flagship institutions.

The Al-Falah University, situated in Haryana’s Faridabad, came under scrutiny as part of a probe in a "white collar terror" network that supported the Red Fort blast on November 10, 2025.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan granted interim bail to Siddiqui to take care of his wife after furnishing a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court accepted Siddiqui's contention that his children – including daughter Afiya Siddiqa and son Afham Ahmad - were unable to travel to India in view of the flight disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Counsel for the ED opposed his interim bail application, sought on humanitarian grounds, claiming that his release from judicial custody may influence witnesses.

The federal probe agency also claimed that the medical condition of Siddiqui's wife was stable as she had been undergoing treatment since 2024.

Earlier, the ED had told a Delhi court that the university generated alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 45 crore by dishonestly inducing students to enrol "using false claims".

In January, the agency had attached immovable properties worth Rs 139.97 crore linked to the university while filing a chargesheet in the case.

Investigators had further alleged that institutional funds were layered through family-controlled entities and that foreign remittances were made in favour of Siddiqui's family members.

Siddiqui is facing a separate case filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch on January 27 in connection with two FIRs registered against him.

He has been accused of fraud and other related offences based on a complaint filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He continues to be in judicial custody in other criminal case.