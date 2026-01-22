Three Dead In New South Wales Shooting On Australia’s National Day Of Mourning

At least three people were killed in a shooting incident in Lake Cargelligo, a town in Australia’s New South Wales, on Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed. Police said two women and one man died in the attack, while another man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services were alerted around 4.40 pm local time after reports of gunfire near Walker Street, close to Yelkin Street. Officers from the Central West Police District arrived at the scene and established a crime zone as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting began.

The incident occurred just over a month after a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, when a father-son duo killed 15 people during a Jewish festival, an attack that deeply shocked the country. Thursday also marked Australia’s national day of mourning for the Bondi Beach victims, adding to the gravity of the latest tragedy.

On the same day, millions of Australians observed a minute’s silence in memory of those killed in the Bondi attack. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Bondi Beach as a symbol of openness and welcome, saying it was a place where such violence should never occur, yet acknowledging the profound loss felt across the nation.

Police urged residents to stay indoors and avoid the area, issuing geo-targeted text alerts across the town as the alleged offender had not yet been apprehended. Local leaders echoed the warning, stressing that the situation remained active and that public safety was the top priority while authorities continued their search and investigation.