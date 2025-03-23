Three key pledges on 3 years of Dhami govt: Regularisation of UPNAL, contract staff and aid for students

As Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government completes three years in power, the state administration on Sunday made three major announcements, with focus on beleaguered Uttarakhand Purvsainik Kalyan Nigam Ltd (UPNL), its contractual staff and also students as well as youth.

The Uttarakhand government, unveiling its three pledges, announced formulation of a concrete policy for regularisation of UPNL and the contractual employees and also financial assistance for students and youth, for training purposes for the competitive examinations.

A dedicated platform will be established to enhance the employment-oriented skills of students through training. For this, the government will form a high-level committee.

A concrete policy for the regular appointment of UPNL and contractual employees will be formulated soon.

Additionally, government projects worth up to Rs 10 crore will be awarded exclusively to local contractors in the state.

These announcements were made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the programme held at Parade Ground to mark three years of service, good governance, and development. The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of people.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami first paid tributes to the martyrs of Uttarakhand and to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. He stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has overcome various challenges and achieved success.

"Despite multiple hurdles, the state has accomplished several remarkable milestones in the past three years, which are now resonating across the nation," he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about regionalism and caste-based divisions, emphasising that those who promote such ideas do an injustice not only to the movement leaders who sacrificed for the state's formation but also to their own motherland.

During the programme, CM Dhami also presented his government's 'report card' over the past three years.

He highlighted the administration's efforts to strengthen infrastructure in key sectors such as education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air connectivity.

Additionally, the government has formulated over 30 new policies for the state's holistic development, implementing several new initiatives. As a result, Uttarakhand's progress is clearly visible in all sectors.

He mentioned key initiatives, including the provision of three LPG cylinders for Antyodaya families, 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in the state, 10 per cent horizontal reservation for statehood activists, old-age pension benefits, reinstatement of sports quota in government jobs, scholarships for students, and free pathological tests for 207 types of medical examinations.

CM Dhami also highlighted the state's top ranking in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index for 2023-24 and its recognition in the "Achievers" category for Ease of Doing Business and the "Leaders" category in the Startup Rankings.

He announced that Uttarakhand has recorded a remarkable 4.4 per cent decline in its unemployment rate, surpassing the national average.

The state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has seen a 13.59 per cent growth compared to 2023-24, and per capita income has increased by 11.33 per cent, again outperforming the national average.

He also spoke about significant events like the G-20 meetings, the Global Investors Summit, and the National Games. He emphasised the importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) originating from Devbhoomi, which has energised the entire nation.

He mentioned the anti-copying law and its positive impact, along with laws against riots and religious conversions. Speaking about land laws, he stated that these regulations would protect the sacred land of Uttarakhand from land mafias.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the government has successfully fulfilled over 70 per cent of the promises made in its 2022 vision document, and the remaining commitments will be met soon.

During the event, 13 children who were rehabilitated from child begging and enrolled in mainstream education at the Intensive Care Centre at Sadhu Ram Inter College, Dehradun, were also honoured.

A total of Rs 10 crore was distributed as compensation to landowners who had given up their land for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project.

Under the Atal Housing Scheme, beneficiaries were handed checks and house keys by the Chief Minister.

Various public welfare schemes of the state government benefitted numerous people, and commendation certificates were awarded to those who made notable contributions.