Three killed as bike crashes into stationary truck in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna: Three people, including two teenagers, riding a bike, were killed in a tragic accident in Bihar's West Champaran district, said police on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night, around 11.50 p.m., near Nathbaba Chowk in Bagahi, under the Bairia police station area.

According to the police, the victims were returning from a local fair when the accident took place.

Family members said the youths were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a truck.

According to a relative, the truck was allegedly stationary on the road without lights, and the bike crashed into it on a narrow stretch.

The impact was severe -- two of the youths died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries during treatment while being shifted from a hospital in Bettiah to another facility.

The deceased have been identified as Alok Raj (18), Roshan Kumar (15), and Vikas Kumar (20), all residents of Ward No. 6 of Ghuspura village in West Champaran district.

Following the accident, panic and chaos gripped the area as locals gathered at the scene.

Police from the Bairia station reached promptly, took control of the situation, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has left the families devastated and cast a pall of mourning over the village.

Residents have urged authorities to enforce stricter traffic regulations, especially regarding parked heavy vehicles, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Earlier, Nawada JD(U) MLA Vibha Devi’s younger son, Akhilesh Kumar, lost his life in a car crash late on Thursday night,

According to police, the accident occurred under the Mufassil police station area when his car reportedly went out of control and crashed into a Banyan tree at high speed.

Station House Officer of the Mufassil police station confirmed the accident, stating that the injured was initially rushed to Patna for advanced medical treatment. He succumbed due to injuries in a hospital in Patna, around midnight.



