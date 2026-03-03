Three killed as car hits stationary crane in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Betul: At least three people were killed and two others severely injured after the car they were travelling hit a stationary crane on a highway connecting Itarsi and Betul on Tuesday.

According to initial information from the police, the tragic accident occurred between 3 a.m. to 3:30 near the Basant Petrol Pump on Itarsi Road in the Kotwali police station area.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a car driven at high speed hit with a crane parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so severe that the first half portion of the car was completely crushed.

Upon receiving information, Betul Kotwali police reached the spot and rescued the people stranded in the car. The police had to use a cutter machine to pull the people stranded in the car.

Three people were crushed to death on spot, while two critically injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The condition of both injured persons was also critical and they have been put on ventilator support.

According to police, there were a total five people in the car. They all were friends and they were returning from a restaurant when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Hrithik Solanki (30), a resident of Garg Colony, Vinay Prajapati (21), a resident of Ramnagar, and Abhay Thakur (22), a resident of Ramnagar, according to police.

Those injured were identified as Deva Pandey (32), a resident of Ganj, and Akash Pal (30), a resident of Ramnagar, who are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the families of victims were also informed.

The police said that a case has been registered, Investigation into the matter has been initiated, the police added.