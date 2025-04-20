Three killed as torrential rain, landslides wreak havoc in J&K's Ramban

Jammu: At least three people were killed by a heavy hailstorm and multiple landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, said authorities on Sunday, adding that relief was being provided to the sufferers with top priority.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO), said on X, “There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary."

He further said that the district administration deserved appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives.

"Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took to X to express his anguish at the impact of the natural calamity. He said, "Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property... We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed."

He said he will review the situation later in the day. "...I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Torrential rain, hailstorms and landslides have occurred in the union territory during the last three days. Lightning struck a number of places in the Valley and the Jammu division.

There are reports of damage to public and private property at a number of places as authorities rushed relief and rescue teams to ensure assistance to affected families.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said, “On 20th April: partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) at most places accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm/gusty winds towards today afternoon till late evening. 21st April: Generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places. 22-28 April: generally dry with cloudiness towards 25th April evening."

The department advised people to plan accordingly and follow the administration/traffic advisory. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till April 21, it said in its advisory.

“Possibility of landslides/mudslides/shooting stones at vulnerable places. Stay inside/safe places during thunder/lightning/gusty winds,” the MeT department said.