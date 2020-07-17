Three terrorists killed and three Indian soldiers injured in an encounter at Kashmir valley

Kashmir: Three terrorists were killed and three soldiers of the Indian Army have been injured in an ongoing encounter in Nagnad Chimmer area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday morning.

The identity of the three terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter is yet to be discovered. The encounter broke out when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 09 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer where terrorists were believed to be in the hiding.

One of the terrorists fired upon the security forces during the search operation. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter where the three terrorists were killed and three soldiers were injured. Nearly 131 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir valley this year.