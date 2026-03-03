Three youths killed after car plunges into pond in Bengal's Islampur; four hurt

Kolkata: Three young men were killed after a car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a pond, said the police on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Islampur area of North Dinajpur district. Meanwhile, four others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to hospital.

The names of the deceased are Surajit Das, Boni Das and Mukunda Das. All of them are around 18 to 20 years old.

One of the four injured men has been identified as Atanu Shil. He is a resident of Nadia district. Four people, including Atanu, have been admitted to the Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital.

It is learnt that these seven youths used to work in the motor garage of a person named Subal Karmakar under Islampur police station.

It is learnt that Atanu Shil and Mukund Das, residents of Nadia, were in love with the same young woman. This led to an argument between the two and Atanu checked into a hotel in Islampur on Monday night.

From there, Mukund, Atanu and five other young men went for a ride in the garage owner's son's car. They went to the Fatipukur area on the Bihar border of Islampur.

At that time, a fight broke out between Atanu and Mukund. It is alleged that Atanu was severely beaten inside the car and a massive scuffle ensued. As a result, the driver of the car lost control and the vehicle fell into the pond.

Hearing the loud noise, locals came to inspect and on seeing the car in the pond they rushed in and extracted the seven people from it.

Unfortunately, three of the people had died by that time.

The dead bodies of the three youths were recovered and the four injured men were taken to Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the accident, officers of Putia Police Station in Bihar reached the spot. The three bodies were sent to Kishanganj Medical Hospital in Bihar for autopsy. The police of Bihar and Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district have jointly started investigating the entire incident.



