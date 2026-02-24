Through cricket, ITAO fosters social duty

Bhubaneswar: The IT Premier League 2026, a two-day cricket tournament, was held at PJ Ground, Kesura, here on Saturday and Sunday. The IT Association of Odisha (ITAO) hosted the event to promote social responsibility through sports. The tournament featured nine teams competing in 16 matches. The final match culminated in a thrilling encounter between N Computing Team and Star Light Team on Sunday.

Batting first, N Computing Team was bowled out for 139 runs in the allotted 10 overs, setting Star Light Team a target of 140 runs. Star Light struggled early with the bat. Although they tried to build momentum, the team was bowled out for 107 runs. N Computing Team clinched the championship title. Initiated by ITAO president Avinash Pattnaik, the tournament was organised through the collective efforts of the association and its supporters. According to the organisers, the tournament aimed to foster camaraderie, provide stress relief and boost workplace efficiency.

ITAO secretary Debashish Tripathy said the cricket tournament was dedicated to the community, with plans to enhance inclusivity for future events. As the IT Premier League enters its 16th year, efforts are underway to expand participation and actively promote cricketing talent from rural areas and colleges. Computer companies, distributors, and dealers from across Odisha participated in the tournament. Cricket enthusiasts from leading IT companies also showcased their talent in the League.