Tibetans demand release of Panchen Lama

Berhampur: Demanding the immediate release of the 11th Panchen Lama and an end to alleged repression on Tibetan religion and culture, members of the Tibetan community in Chandragiri of Gajapati district staged a protest against China on Tuesday.

Tibetans, who have been settled in the Chandragiri area for many years, observed the day with a rally and protest meeting, as part of their annual observance held every year on March 10. Hundreds of Tibetan men, women and school students participated in the demonstration, taking out a procession from the Tibetan Settlement Office while holding placards and raising slogans against China.

During the rally, the protesters alleged that China has abducted the Dalai Lama’s recognised successor, the 11th Panchen Lama, in 1995 and has kept him in captivity ever since. They expressed concern that even after nearly three decades, he has not been released, creating uncertainty among Tibetans about whether he is alive or dead.

The demonstrators strongly demanded that China immediately release the Panchen Lama and stop what they described as continued injustice and brutality against the Tibetan people. They also urged China to end the suppression of Tibetan religion, culture and identity.

The protest reflected the continued concern and solidarity of the Tibetan community in Chandragiri with their people and spiritual heritage in Tibet.