Tight security across LPG agencies as 'supply disruption' triggers black market fears

Senior Delhi Police officials have directed their officers to prepare a list of gas agencies in their respective jurisdictions and deploy personnel to maintain law and order in view of the ongoing problem of LPG supply in the city.

The move aims to ensure smooth distribution of cooking gas cylinders and prevent any attempt at black marketing during the supply crunch, police said on Thursday. A senior police officer stated that Station House Officers, SHOs, have been directed to maintain a visible police presence around gas agencies in their areas.

"Motorcycle riders and plain-clothes police personnel will keep checking their areas and contact local sources to find out if anyone is involved in illegal refilling or black marketing of LPG."

"The SHOs will deploy police personnel along with PCR vans and motorcycle patrol riders near gas agencies to maintain law and order and ensure that the distribution process remains smooth," the officer said. He said the primary objective of the measure is to deter any attempt to hoard or illegally sell LPG cylinders at inflated prices. "The sole motive is to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of black marketing. We want to ensure that people receive LPG cylinders through the proper distribution system," the officer added.

Visuals from Delhi's Vikas Nagar showed a young boy carrying an empty LPG cylinder on his back while roaming from street to street in search of a refill. "I have been searching for a shop since morning. The cylinder at home ran out of gas yesterday evening. Shopkeepers are selling it for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. Earlier, we used to get it for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100," he said, adding that people in his area are struggling to get cylinders as supply has run out at most shops.