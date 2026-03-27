Tillu Tajpuriya Gang Shooter Arrested In Delhi’s Bawana Murder Case

The Delhi Police has arrested the main shooter linked to the Tillu Tajpuriya gang along with two associates in connection with a murder case in Delhi’s Bawana that left one person dead and three others injured.

According to officials, the key accused, identified as Akash alias Bittu (20), was responsible for opening fire on four individuals, including a child, during the incident on March 19. Following the crime, he fled Delhi and went into hiding in Begusarai, Bihar.

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of Delhi Police’s Outer North district and Bihar Police carried out a raid at a relative’s residence in Begusarai and successfully apprehended him.

Police confirmed that Akash is directly linked to the killing of Ravi Bhardwaj from Harevelli village in Bawana. Two other individuals involved in the shooting have also been arrested in separate operations.

Authorities stated that the arrests were made after coordinated efforts by multiple teams, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the case and any additional links to gang activities.