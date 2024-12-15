Time to get rid of Sattavad and Parivarvad politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the fundamental duties of the people of India, said the opposition has been making all kinds of allegations against the NDA government though they do not have the right to utter the word ‘Constitution’.

The PM said while the Congress which ruled the country for 55 years amended the Constitution 60 times only to destroy the spirit of the Constitution and remain clanged to power, the NDA government in the last ten years amended the Constitution to bring in women-led development. The Congress did not pass the Women’s Reservation Bill and tore it when it was being tabled but the NDA government empowered women by amending the Constitution.

He said they amended the Constitution for the country’s unity and abrogated Article 370 and had shown their respect towards Dr B R Ambedkar. He said they did everything to preserve and protect the Constitution and rectify the mistakes committed by the Congress regimes.

Modi pitched in for the Uniform Civil Code and said founding fathers, including K M Munshi said that it should be brought and that was what the present government was doing. He said Congress never accepted their own party Constitution and locked their party president Sitaram Kesari in bathroom and threw his luggage out. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he said the arrogant leader had torn the government order. The narrative on the Constitution does not suit Congress as the family grabbed the party and destroyed the spirit of the Constitution. Modi said though the Constitution framers and the Supreme Court said that there should be no reservation on the basis of religion for power politics and vote bank, it was now raising the issue again. “It is a shameful attempt and insult to the Constitution,” he added.

Modi said the biggest Jumla of Congress was ‘Garibi Hatao’ to stay in power. They never tasted what ‘garibi’ is and hence could do nothing. They did not even think of constructing individual toilets. Hence, he said it was time to get rid of “Sattavad and Parivarvad politics.”

The country needs a young and fresh genre of politicians who do not have any political background and should not be from political families. Only then “We the People,” will become a reality. The NDA aims to bring in one lakh such youngsters into politics by 2047 so that the country can not only get rid of Parivarvad politics but will also have competent leadership.