Times Square Celebration: Indian Diaspora cheers India's decade of growth & PM Modi's global influence

New York: Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and The Unity of Faiths Foundation, Bharat (TUFF Bharat) here organised a ‘Roundtable Meeting’ on inclusive growth and equal opportunities for all communities particularly minorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several religious leaders of minority communities from India participated in the event.

Besides others, the Roundtable Meeting was attended by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF co-founder Prof Himani Sood and TUFF co-founders Anna Bornholt and Dr Shamender Talwar.

Religious leaders praised Prime Minister Modi for fostering peaceful coexistence among India's diverse communities, noting the absence of significant Hindu-Muslim riots as a testament. They expressed satisfaction with India's burgeoning economy and credited policies implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for substantial poverty reduction, benefiting citizens from various religious affiliations.

They emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has prioritised fostering social equality among religious minorities in India, shifting away from appeasement politics to promote inclusive growth. Religious leaders underscored that Modi government policies have lifted over 250 million people out of poverty, benefiting all Indian citizens regardless of their religious beliefs.

Following the Roundtable Meeting, a solidarity walk was conducted from 47th Street in New York to Father Duffy Square, commemorating and honouring India's spirit.

During the event, religious leaders engaged with the media and criticised such reports for not accurately representing India on the global stage, attributing this to flawed methodologies, faulty indicators, Western bias, and a lack of transparency.

Later, Times Square echoed with cheers for India as members of the Indian-American community joined multi-faith leaders, members of the Indian diaspora, corporate leaders, social activists, academics, US political figures, and representatives from various fields to celebrate Modi 3.0 and India’s global ascent over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic New York City location.

The Indian diaspora enthusiastically cheered as an LED screen atop the square displayed a video highlighting the rapid pace of India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the last decade.

During the event, attendees lauded India's remarkable progress over the past decade and Prime Minister Modi's growing global stature. They predicted that India would rise to become the world’s third-largest economy during Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

Members of the Indian diaspora expressed confidence that India’s growth trajectory would continue under Modi 3.0, citing the nation's scientific and technological capabilities. They noted that since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, India has advanced from the world's tenth-largest economy to the fifth, surpassing the United Kingdom. They expressed optimism that under PM Modi's leadership, India would march towards becoming the world's largest economy by 2047, aiming to secure the fourth-largest position soon and projecting to reach the third-largest during his third term.

Multi-faith leaders extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering an inclusive environment where all communities have flourished equally over his decade-long tenure. They highlighted India’s role in promoting universal brotherhood and communal harmony globally.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said until 2014, minorities succumbed to alienation in India for almost 65 years since independence and resigned to their fate of being left behind with respect to economic development and education.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the lives of minorities have been transformed. The Modi government has followed an all-inclusive approach while implementing the welfare schemes. With the magic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Modi government practices only one religion –India First- with unity and inclusivity. As the PM, Modi is passionate about ensuring development for all and appeasement towards none. In New India, it is not about a particular religion, sect or caste, it is about Indians who are getting equal opportunities. PM Modi is doing a phenomenal job of making India rise again on the world stage,” he added.

Sandhu said PM Modi’s tenure has been marked by a holistic and inclusive approach to governance. From empowering farmers and women to driving economic growth, preserving culture, and leading on the global stage, the government's efforts have laid the foundation for a resilient, empowered, and globally respected India.

“As the nation continues on the path of development in PM Modi’s third term, it is evident that the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just a slogan but a living reality shaping the destiny of a vibrant and dynamic nation,” he said.

TUFF co-founder Anna Bornholt said: “When you look at the sentiment in India or the sentiment globally about India, the only observation you have is that PM Modi is doing a great job as the Prime Minister. India has witnessed a lot of development in the last 10 years under PM Modi and the nation is poised to progress further by leaps and bounds during Modi’s new term as PM”.

Dr Shamender Talwar, the co-founder of TUFF said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India’s standing in the world and has given a new identity to the diaspora.

“Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are on the path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world before 2030… He has given the Indian diaspora a new identity. Whenever I travel to India, the tremendous development and progress in all sectors of India is visible across sectors.

“In the last 10 years, the country has seen remarkable progress in the sector, whether it be infrastructure, roads, or new developments like bullet trains. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) earlier felt somewhat embarrassed to be associated with India, but now they take pride in their Indian identity, which underlines PM Modi’s notable efforts in enhancing the nation's image over the past decade.

“I want to emphasise the remarkable influence, advancement, and empowerment that PM Modi has brought to every Indian worldwide,” he added.