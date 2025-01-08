'Tired CM Nitish turned hopes of youths into disappointments': Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, alleging that the "tired" leader, who relies on retired officers to govern the state, has transformed the hopes of youth into disappointments.

In a social media post, Tejashwi termed CM Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra a "Durgati Yatra" and criticised the state government for spending Rs 225.78 crore.

RJD leader Tejashwi said: "The state administration was wasting hundreds of crores of rupees on advertisements for fake campaigns."

Tejashwi claimed that instead of fostering prosperity, the Nitish Kumar government has driven Bihar into poverty and despair, saying: "The state government has ruined the lives of Biharis and turned the state miserable."

The RJD leader claimed the Bihar administration's "failure" across sectors, has left the state in "disarray".

On the state's infrastructure, he said: "Under the leadership of the insensitive government and its head, hundreds of bridges collapsed in one monsoon season."

He pointed out that such incidents reflect incompetence in governance and planning, further deepening the state's woes.

Claiming "rampant corruption" in the education system, he said: "For the last two decades, every type of examination is being subjected to paper leaks."

The RJD leader said that "such malpractices have destroyed the faith of Bihar's youth in the system and worsened the state's employment crisis".

Blaming the Nitish government for worsening economic conditions in the state, Tejashwi said: "Rising inflation is breaking the bones of people and small and large businesses are on the brink of collapse".

"Under the Nitish government, Bihar is topping the country in poverty, unemployment, corruption and migration compounding the misery of its residents," Tejashwi claimed.

Tejashwi's remarks come amid CM Nitish's Pragati Yatra, highlighting the government's development work.

However, the opposition has consistently questioned the efficacy of these initiatives, calling them an eyewash.