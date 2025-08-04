Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 1,600-crore contract to supply 108 coaches to Mumbai Metro

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has received a Rs 1,598.55-crore contract for manufacturing 108 coaches for Mumbai Metro, a company official said on Monday.

TRSL received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of the coaches for Mumbai Metro's Line 6, he said.

"The margin of this new metro contract remains consistent with the current trend of 9-10 per cent. This will improve once we ramp up capacity, and the ongoing backwards integration is complete," TRSL's Deputy MD Pritish Chowdhary told PTI.

Currently, each coach costs on average Rs 10-11 crore, depending on facilities and requirements of the customer, he said.

The contract has been awarded by NCC Ltd, which is executing the project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The scope includes five years of comprehensive maintenance, following a two-year defect liability period, the company said.

As the specialised subcontractor for rolling stock for Line 6, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (Eastern Express Highway), TRSL will deliver 18 train sets comprising six coaches each, it said.

The design-build phase is expected to be completed within 104 weeks, after which the maintenance period will commence, it added.

The company said the order further strengthens its presence in the Indian urban transit segment, aligning with its broader growth strategy in rail mobility solutions.

TRSL has an integrated manufacturing facility at Uttarpara in West Bengal's Hooghly district.