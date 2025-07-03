Live
TN accelerates plans for waste-to-energy plant in Tambaram to address mounting challenges
Chennai: In a move to address the mounting challenge of solid waste management in Tambaram, the Tamil Nadu government has fast-tracked plans to establish a Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant within the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation limits.
The initiative, announced during the 2025 State Budget, aims to process the 400 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste generated daily in the region.
To take the project forward, the State’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department has floated a tender inviting consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report and offer transition advisory services.
The WtE facility is expected to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. According to MAWS officials, the proposed site for the plant is the Vengadamangalam dumpyard, which falls under the Tambaram Corporation’s jurisdiction. However, consultants will be tasked with conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the site.
“If the location is found to be unfit due to environmental or logistical constraints, the consultant must help identify alternate suitable sites,” an official said.
The consultancy assignment includes preparing a master plan for the WtE facility along with associated infrastructure. It will also involve assessing ambient air quality and conducting pollution dispersion modelling based on varied climatic conditions.
This environmental due diligence is seen as crucial in light of public opposition to similar projects elsewhere. In Kodungaiyur, for instance, residents have vocally opposed a proposed WtE plant, citing concerns over air pollution and associated health risks.
Learning from such resistance, the government is placing greater emphasis on environmental impact studies and community acceptance. The scope of the current tender also includes identifying suitable locations for integrated solid waste processing facilities in Perungudi. These are expected to comprise a bio-CNG plant, a compost facility, and an automated material recovery facility (AMRF) -- all of which are essential for efficient waste segregation and resource recovery.
The Tambaram WtE project is being developed in partnership with international funding agencies, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Germany’s KfW Development Bank, which have been supporting Tamil Nadu’s urban infrastructure push amid rapid population growth and urbanisation.
With sustainability and public health at the core of the project’s planning, the state hopes to set a benchmark in modern waste management through this initiative.