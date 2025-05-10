TN Chief Minister to lead 'Unity March' today to honour Indian armed forces

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, will lead a 'Unity March' in Chennai on Saturday to pay tribute to the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces.

The march, announced by the Chief Minister on Friday, is set to commence at 5 p.m. from the Office of the Director General of Police and will culminate at the War Memorial on Marina Beach.

In an official statement, Chief Minister Stalin emphasised the significance of national solidarity at this crucial juncture.

“This is a moment for every citizen to come together and express unwavering support for the Indian Army, which has steadfastly defended our nation’s borders against terrorism and external aggression,” he said.

The 'Unity March' will see the participation of a wide cross-section of society, including retired personnel from the armed forces, state ministers, college and school students, and members of the general public.

The event aims to celebrate the courage and commitment of India’s military while fostering a collective spirit of unity across Tamil Nadu.

Calling upon people from all walks of life to join the march in large numbers, CM Stalin urged citizens to show solidarity with the armed forces.

“Let us march together and send a powerful message from Tamil Nadu, saluting the selfless service of our soldiers who protect the sovereignty of the nation,” he appealed.

Security arrangements have been tightened along the route, with police officials coordinating crowd management and traffic control to ensure a smooth and peaceful event.

Authorities have also set up water stations and first-aid kiosks along the way to assist participants. The march comes in the backdrop of heightened national sentiment following the recent military operations across the border, which have drawn widespread praise for the Indian Army’s valour.

Political leaders across party lines have extended their support to the march, calling it a unifying initiative that transcends political affiliations.

As the city prepares for the gathering, the Chief Minister’s Office reiterated that the march is not only a tribute but also a reaffirmation of the state’s commitment to the ideals of courage, patriotism, and unity in the face of external challenges.



