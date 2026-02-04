TN CM Stalin questions BJP over suspension of eight MPs, says Centre ‘afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s questions’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday strongly criticised the BJP-led Union government over the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha, asking why the Centre appeared “afraid” of questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The suspension came amid noisy scenes in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, where Opposition members protested inside the House.

According to parliamentary proceedings, the MPs were accused of disorderly conduct, including tearing papers and throwing them towards Speaker Om Birla’s chair during the protest.

Among those suspended were Tamil Nadu Congress MP Manickam Tagore and CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan, along with Congress leaders Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Warring, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose.

The suspension will remain in force for the entire Budget Session. The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held in two phases and will continue until April 2.

Opposition parties have condemned the disciplinary action, calling it excessive and undemocratic.

Reacting sharply, CM Stalin posted a message on social media platform X, questioning the Centre’s intentions. He said the BJP government seemed unwilling to answer legitimate questions raised by the Leader of the Opposition and other members.

He asked why the government was hesitant to engage in debate on matters concerning national security, economic policy and public interest.

CM Stalin stressed that Parliament exists to facilitate discussion and accountability, and that the government must be prepared to respond to elected representatives. He described the mass suspension as an attempt to silence dissenting voices and weaken democratic functioning.

The Chief Minister also said the action denied MPs their constitutional right to speak on issues of national importance. He urged the Centre to immediately revoke the suspension orders and allow the members to participate in the proceedings.

Political observers note that the incident has further escalated tensions between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties during a crucial session where key financial and policy decisions are expected to be debated.

The controversy has added fresh momentum to the Opposition’s criticism that parliamentary space for debate is shrinking. With protests likely to continue, the suspension row has become a flashpoint in the larger battle over democratic rights and accountability in Parliament.



