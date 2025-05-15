TN Governor RN Ravi leaves Chennai for four-day visit to New Delhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi left for New Delhi on a four-day visit early Thursday morning, triggering speculation in political circles about the possible agenda behind the trip.

The Governor departed from Chennai at 7.00 a.m. aboard an Air India passenger flight, accompanied by his secretary, personal assistant, and security officer.

According to sources at the Raj Bhavan, he is expected to return to Chennai on Sunday at 10:30 am.

Although no official reason has been provided for the unannounced trip, sources suggest that Governor Ravi is likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in the national capital.

These anticipated high-level meetings have fueled conjecture among political observers about whether the visit carries political significance amid the ongoing friction between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK-led state government.

However, officials close to the Governor's office have downplayed the development, stating that the Delhi trip is part of a "routine schedule" and should not be linked to any current political developments in the state.

Governor Ravi's relationship with the Tamil Nadu government has been notably tense in recent months, with disagreements over issues such as the NEET exemption, pending bills, and administrative delays.

R. N. Ravi's recent remarks on governance and cultural identity in Tamil Nadu have also drawn criticism from several ruling party leaders.

In the absence of an official statement clarifying the purpose of his Delhi itinerary, political analysts remain divided on whether the visit is indeed routine or if it signals a significant development on the Centre-State front.

With the Governor expected to return on Sunday, all eyes will be on any statements or developments that emerge from his interactions in Delhi.