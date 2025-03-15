TN govt announces hill farmers development scheme in state Agriculture Budget 2025-26

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday announced the implementation of the Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam (Hill Farmers Development Scheme) with a financial allocation of Rs 22.80 crore for the welfare of 63,000 hill farmers across the state.

Presenting the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly, the Minister stated that the scheme would focus on promoting the cultivation of minor millets, expansion of vegetable crops, distribution of farming inputs, farm mechanisation, value addition, micro-irrigation, and the Integrated Farming System.

Beneficiaries will also receive Kisan Credit Cards to support their agricultural activities.

The scheme will be implemented in 20 districts, including Tiruvannamalai, the Nilgiris, Salem, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Tirupathur, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tiruppur, Villupuram, and Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced the establishment of 1,000 Chief Minister’s Farmers Service Centres across the state to enhance agricultural support services. These centres will utilise the expertise of 4,000 agriculture graduates and 600 diploma holders who complete their courses annually. An allocation of Rs 42 crore has been earmarked for this initiative, which aims to provide seeds, fertilisers, expert guidance on crop productivity, pest and disease management, modern agricultural technologies, and value-addition techniques.

Given that rainfed agriculture is practised over 56.41 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu, the government has introduced a Summer Ploughing Scheme to improve soil health and water retention. The initiative will cover three lakh acres at a cost of Rs 2,000 per hectare, with a total allocation of Rs 24 crore.

To bridge the gap between farmers and agricultural experts, the government has launched the Village Outreach Campaign. Under this program, officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, along with allied departments such as Animal Husbandry and Co-operation, will collaborate with scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to provide technical advice and explain government schemes.

This campaign will be conducted twice a month in select revenue villages, ensuring that all 17,116 revenue villages in Tamil Nadu are covered within a year.

The Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaapom Scheme, aimed at soil conservation and sustainable farming, will continue with a budget allocation of Rs 142 crore for the year. Additionally, the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme will be extended to the remaining 2,338 village panchayats in 2025-26. With an outlay of Rs 269.50 crore, this initiative is expected to benefit around 9.36 lakh farmers across Tamil Nadu.

With these significant allocations and programmes, the Tamil Nadu government aims to boost agricultural productivity, support small and marginal farmers, and promote sustainable farming practices across the state.



