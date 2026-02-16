TN interim budget 2026–27 to be presented tomorrow, Minister Velu inspects Assembly preparations

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu government set to present its Interim Budget for the financial year 2026–27 on February 17, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Monday conducted a detailed inspection of the Assembly premises to review the final arrangements ahead of the crucial session.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu had earlier announced that the Interim Budget would be tabled on February 17. As the State is expected to head into Assembly elections later this year, the forthcoming Budget assumes political and administrative significance, marking the DMK government’s last major financial statement before the polls.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is scheduled to present the Interim Budget at 9.30 a.m. in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The duration of the Budget session and the number of days the House will sit are expected to be decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held prior to the proceedings.

Anticipating the presence of all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for the Budget presentation, Velu reviewed the infrastructure and logistical arrangements inside the Assembly Hall.

He inspected seating plans, desks, microphones, and other technical facilities to ensure that the proceedings take place smoothly and without disruption.

Officials briefed the Minister on the readiness of audio systems, documentation procedures, and coordination among various departments involved in managing the session.

Sources said special attention was given to ensuring seamless communication facilities and adequate seating arrangements for legislators, officials, and media personnel covering the event.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan was also present during the inspection. Senior Assembly Secretariat officials accompanied the ministers and apprised them of the preparatory measures undertaken for the Budget day.

The Interim Budget is expected to outline the government’s financial priorities for the coming year while maintaining continuity in key welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

Given the impending elections, political observers are closely watching the announcements that may signal the ruling party’s governance focus and fiscal direction. With preparations entering the final stage, the Assembly Secretariat expressed confidence that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Interim Budget session on Tuesday.