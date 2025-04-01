TN ‘Lottery king’ Santiago’s son slams brother-in-law Arjuna on remarks against BJP’s Annamalai

Chennai: In a dramatic and highly public fallout, a rift has surfaced within the family of South India’s ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin.

His son, Jose Charles Martin, has issued a strongly-worded public statement denouncing his brother-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, for making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

Aadhav Arjuna, who serves as the General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), allegedly made unparliamentary comments against Annamalai during a recent general council meeting of the party.

The remarks have sparked significant controversy and widespread outrage.

Reacting to the controversy, Jose Charles Martin took to social media to distance himself and his family from Aadhav’s statements.

In a clear and assertive message, Jose said: “I strongly object to and apologise for Aadhav Arjuna’s unparliamentary statement against Tamil Nadu BJP President Thiru K. Annamalai, who is tirelessly working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“I also support the claim that Aadhav is misusing his father-in-law’s money — which is my father’s money — thereby damaging our family’s reputation and creating unnecessary issues.”

He further accused Aadhav Arjuna of aligning himself with various political parties for personal gain, particularly pointing to his association with political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Jose Martin labeled Aadhav’s actions as being driven by “political and financial greed.”

Making it clear that he wanted no part in Aadhav’s political activities, Jose added: “I am in no way connected to his stupidity, and if any consequences arise from his actions, I will take all necessary legal steps to protect my name and reputation.”

The ongoing feud has not only stirred political circles but has also put the Martin family and its controversial business empire under the spotlight.

Santiago Martin, widely known as the ‘Lottery King,’ commands a vast fortune through his company, Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., which reportedly has an annual turnover of Rs 15,000 crore.

However, the family’s wealth has long been under scrutiny. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating Santiago Martin and his company since 2014. The probe has already led to the attachment of assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore, with the Kochi zonal unit seizing properties worth Rs 622 crore and the Kolkata unit Rs 409 crore. These assets are suspected to be linked to the proceeds of crime.

The ED investigation stems from multiple FIRs, the first of which was filed by the CBI in 2014, followed by two more by the Kolkata Police in 2022. In 2024, the Meghalaya government lodged a fresh FIR, alleging that illegal lottery sales by Martin’s business caused a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the state exchequer.

Recent investigations revealed that the company had been a major donor to political parties through electoral bonds.

Between 2019 and 2024, Future Gaming contributed a staggering Rs 1,368 crore to various political parties. The Trinamool Congress was the largest recipient, receiving Rs 542 crore. Other major parties such as the BJP, DMK, YSRCP, and Congress also received substantial donations.

As the political and legal scrutiny intensifies, the Martin family’s internal disputes have added another layer of complexity to an already explosive mix of money, politics, and power.



