TN polls: Impasse continues in DMK alliance talks as CPI-M insists on six seats

Seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have entered a crucial phase, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) firmly maintaining its demand for six constituencies, leading to a temporary deadlock in talks.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI-M contested six seats as part of the DMK alliance and managed to secure victory in two constituencies.

As preparations gather pace for the 2026 polls, the party leadership is keen on retaining its earlier share, arguing that its grassroots presence and cadre strength justify the demand.

However, the entry of new alliance partners such as the DMDK and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has intensified pressure on seat distribution, prompting the DMK leadership to propose a reduction in the number of seats allotted to existing allies.

The issue triggered a series of intense internal discussions within the CPI-M on Saturday. The party first held a four-hour state working committee meeting in the morning, followed by a prolonged state committee meeting from 3 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. During this session, individual opinions were reportedly sought from members to arrive at a consensus. As differences persisted, the leadership convened another round of deliberations through a two-hour state executive committee meeting late in the night.

Sources indicated that the executive committee remained unanimous in its stand that the party should contest six seats, in line with its previous electoral arrangement.

The leadership subsequently decided to communicate this position directly to the DMK leadership. A delegation led by CPI-M state Secretary Shanmugam later met Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam to discuss the matter.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam said the party had initially sought a higher number of seats but was prepared to settle for six based on the state committee’s decision. He added that Chief Minister Stalin had urged the CPI-M to consider accepting five seats, citing constraints due to the inclusion of new allies in the coalition.

The CPI-M leadership has stated that it will place this proposal before its state executive committee and take a final call soon. The party is expected to announce its decision either later Sunday or by Monday, a move that could significantly influence the final shape and unity of the DMK-led alliance ahead of the elections.