TN polls: Stalin to launch DMK’s election campaign from Tiruvarur today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M.K. Stalin will formally kick off his campaign for the Assembly elections on Tuesday, beginning from Tiruvarur -- a constituency deeply associated with his father and former CM M. Karunanidhi.

The launch from Tiruvarur is seen as both politically strategic and symbolically significant for the DMK, as Karunanidhi had represented the constituency in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

Party leaders view the choice of venue as a reaffirmation of the DMK’s ideological roots and legacy, while also aiming to energise cadres ahead of the high-stakes electoral contest.

Stalin is scheduled to address a major public meeting on South Street near the historic Tiruvarur Thyagarajaswamy Temple. The rally is expected to draw large crowds from across the delta region, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the DMK.

As part of his first day’s campaign itinerary, Stalin will cover multiple constituencies in and around Tiruvarur district, including Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Kizhvelur, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi.

The intensive schedule reflects the party’s focus on consolidating support in the Cauvery delta belt, a region that plays a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.

According to a party release, Stalin’s campaign tour will continue on April 1, when he is set to address voters across constituencies in Tiruchi and Karur districts. The following day, April 2, he will take his campaign to western Tamil Nadu, covering key constituencies in Erode and Coimbatore districts -- regions where electoral competition is expected to be particularly intense.

The multi-phase campaign rollout underscores the DMK leadership’s effort to maintain momentum across diverse regions of the state.

With alliances, candidate selection, and local issues shaping the political narrative, Stalin’s statewide outreach is expected to focus on governance achievements, welfare schemes, and future development promises.

The DMK is aiming to retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections, and Stalin’s campaign launch marks the beginning of an aggressive, statewide mobilisation effort as political activity intensifies across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to polling.