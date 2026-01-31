TN: Rising labour costs push sugarcane farmers to brink​

Chennai: Sugarcane farmers across the region have raised serious concerns over the steep rise in labour costs, warning that the economics of cultivation are becoming increasingly unviable. ​

At a recent farmers’ grievance day meeting, cultivators urged sugar mills and the district administration to step in - either by regulating labour charges or by extending targeted subsidies to offset mounting expenses. ​

Explaining the financial strain, Karuppannan, a farmer, said sugarcane cultivation begins with heavy borrowing. ​

“A farmer typically avails a crop loan of around Rs 70,000 just for planting, fertilisers, and pesticides. When harvest begins, the burden becomes unbearable,” he said. ​

According to him , farmers now spend nearly Rs 1,200 per labourer per tonne of sugarcane during harvest. With an average yield of about 27 tonnes per acre, harvesting costs alone touch nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre. ​

While the State Advised Price offers about Rs 3,612 per tonne at a recovery rate of 10.43 per cent, Karuppanan said a substantial share of the income is swallowed by labour expenses. ​

“If labour costs were even moderately bearable, farmers could still manage. But in the current situation, profits are steadily eroding, leaving us with no alternative but to seek intervention from mills and the administration,” he said. ​

Echoing similar concerns, S.A. Chinnasamy, State president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said labour charges are rising sharply as the crushing season nears its end. ​

“In my own field, I spent about Rs 1,400 per tonne this season. As the grinding season slows, there is a real risk of labour costs shooting up to Rs 2,000 per tonne,” he said. ​

Chinnasamy pointed out that last year, labour charges climbed to nearly Rs 1,800 per tonne towards the end of the season, making cultivation highly unfavourable for farmers. ​

Responding to the farmers’ grievances, R. Priya, Managing Director of Subaramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mill, said the mill had earlier attempted to organise a common labour force to help keep costs under control. ​

“However, in most cases, farmers prefer to engage labourers on their own. Since these are individual decisions, the mill has limited scope to intervene,” she explained. ​

With labour expenses continuing to spiral, farmers fear that without coordinated action from mills and the government, sugarcane cultivation may soon become unsustainable for small and marginal growers. ​



