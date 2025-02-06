TN school board exams: Minister to meet chief education officers for final preparations

Chennai: With just a month left for the Tamil Nadu school board examinations, State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is set to meet the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) from all districts on February 13 to finalise preparations.

The Tamil Nadu state board exams for Class 12 will be held from March 3 to 25, for Class 11 from March 5 to 27 and for Class 10 from March 28 to April 15.

The results for Class 12 are expected on April 9, while the Class 10 and 11 results are likely to be announced on April 19.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has recently appointed senior officials, including directors and joint directors, as monitoring officers to oversee examination procedures in each district.

In addition to exam preparations, the minister has called upon businesses, non-profits, and individuals to support government schools through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

Poyyamozhi emphasised that the state is actively promoting the ‘Namma School’ portal, which enables donors to track how their funds are utilised.

As part of the initiative, the minister distributed scholarships to 797 girls for the upcoming academic year and accepted corporate-funded scholarships for 3,511 students for 2024-25.

He also urged more organisations to contribute towards improving school infrastructure and learning programs.

This push for CSR support follows a conclave held in Trichy in January, where 31 companies pledged ₹141 crore to support government schools.

However, many potential donors remain hesitant due to concerns about transparency.

To address these concerns, the Namma School Portal features a virtual pavilion where each school has a live-streaming page linked to YouTube, showcasing school activities and infrastructure projects.

Donors will have access to a dashboard that allows them to monitor how their contributions are utilised.

For instance, if a company donates funds for classroom construction, it can track the progress of the project through the portal.

Beyond corporate contributions, the school education department is also working to engage alumni in school development efforts.

As part of this initiative, the government recently launched ‘Palli Chaalaram’, a web page under the Namma School-Namma Ooru Palli initiative.

This initiative is designed to connect government school alumni and encourage their participation in school development.

This will also provide details on government schools, their status, former teachers, and alumni networks.

With these initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to enhance the quality of education in government schools while ensuring greater transparency and community involvement.