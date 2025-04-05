TN: Tourist bathing banned at Kodiveri anicut after heavy rainfall

Chennai: The Public Works Department (PWD) in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district has imposed a ban on tourist bathing at the Kodiveri anicut waterfalls in Gobichettipalayam taluk, following heavy rainfall that caused flooding in the area.

The recent spell of rain, particularly during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, brought moderate to heavy downpours across several parts of the district.

As a result, the Bhavani River - flowing through Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam taluks - experienced a significant inflow of water, raising safety concerns.

With the Kodiveri anicut receiving a large volume of water, the PWD moved swiftly to prohibit bathing as a precautionary measure.

Officials reported that approximately 800 cusecs of water were being discharged from the anicut, which is built across the Bhavani River.

The department stated that the ban would remain in place until conditions improve and would be reviewed based on further rainfall and water flow.

In a related development, flooding was reported in a stream carrying seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project canal at Nagadevampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam block. The inundation affected 15 houses.

Teams from the Revenue and Water Resources Departments evacuated residents, carried out inspections and initiated restoration work. The residents returned home once water levels subsided.

Erode district recorded a total of 762.10 mm of rainfall, with Gobichettipalayam alone registering 155.20 mm.

Other rainfall measurements from the district included, Elandakuttai Medu: 100.40 mm, Kavundapadi: 91.40 mm, Nambiyur: 79 mm, Kodiveri Dam: 52.20 mm, Varattupallam Dam: 51.20 mm, Ammapettai: 50.60 mm, Bhavanisagar Dam: 39.40 mm, Chennimalai: 39 mm, Gunderipallam Dam: 29.40 mm, Sathyamangalam: 23 mm, Bhavani: 19 mm.

It may be recalled that the state has recorded 14 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average during the recent northeast monsoon.

So far, Tamil Nadu has received 447 mm of rain, compared to the seasonal norm of 393 mm.

Chennai alone recorded 845 mm of rain - 16 per cent above average - while Coimbatore experienced a 47 per cent increase in rainfall.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents and tourists to remain cautious, with further rainfall expected in the coming days.



