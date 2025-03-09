TN: TVK to protest against arrest of Tamil fishermen

Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay will lead a large-scale agitation in Cuddalore, demanding a permanent solution to the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to TVK sources, the party has already submitted an application to the Cuddalore police for permission to conduct the protest, which aims to bring attention to the ongoing issue faced by Tamil fishermen who inadvertently stray into Sri Lankan waters.

The TVK has strongly condemned the Sri Lankan Navy’s continued arrests and alleged torture of Tamil Nadu fishermen, calling it an egregious violation of their rights.

The party has also urged the central government to take immediate and decisive action to protect the livelihoods of the fishing community. To ensure the smooth execution of the agitation, TVK has formed a special coordination committee comprising senior district office-bearers.

The protest is expected to witness participation from top TVK leaders, including N. Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, alongside other senior state leaders. Additionally, the party has launched a massive mobilisation drive to rally fishermen from across Tamil Nadu to join the protest.

A senior TVK leader told IANS that an official announcement regarding the date and other details of the agitation will be made soon. Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, positioning it as a movement against corruption and divisive politics. While he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he confirmed that TVK would compete in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party’s flag and flag song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This was followed by TVK’s inaugural political conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, where an estimated crowd of three lakh people gathered. The massive turnout led to heavy traffic congestion in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, forcing authorities to divert vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway.

During the conference, Vijay strongly criticised both the DMK and the BJP, declaring the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary. He accused the DMK of being a family-run party that exploits the “Dravidian” identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for engaging in divisive politics.

In response, the DMK accused Vijay of being the “C team” of the BJP, suggesting that he was indirectly supporting the saffron party. Vijay’s influence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has been steadily growing, particularly since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections.

In contrast, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to secure any seats, further strengthening Vijay’s political standing. Vijay has also made it clear that TVK will only align with parties that acknowledge his leadership.

Political analysts interpret this stance as a clear indication that Vijay is positioning himself as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.