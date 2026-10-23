To motivate aspirants and students, Indian Army conducts outreach programme in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu: In order to motivate students and Army aspirants, the Indian Army on Friday successfully concluded a motivation and outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

A Defence Ministry statement said that in a continued effort to engage and support the youth of Chenab Valley, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) in Jammu, that is part of HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar, successfully conducted an inspiring youth motivation and outreach programme at Government Degree College, Kishtwar on October 22 this year.

“This Indian Army initiative received a tremendous response from the student community and high praise from the college administration.

“The primary objective of the programme was to demystify the Indian Army’s recruitment processes, transforming the raw passion of young Defence aspirants into a structured, actionable roadmap.

"By providing clear guidance on how to join the armed forces, the outreach event aimed to empower local youth to pursue a career dedicated to national service and 'Live a Life Less Ordinary'.”

During the interactive sessions, Army officials provided comprehensive insights into the various entry schemes, eligibility criteria, and examination structures, bridging the gap between young aspirants and the opportunities available.

The Indian Army encourages all interested candidates and young leaders from the region to take the next step in their career journey by visiting the official recruitment portal at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for detailed information on upcoming recruitment drives, registration and application procedures, the statement added.

The Army runs active youth outreach, career guidance, and skill-development events across Jammu and Kashmir to support students and local aspirants.

On October 22 the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu (HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar) conducted a youth motivation and career outreach program at Government Degree College, Kishtwar, following a similar session with 300 students and NCC cadets at Government Degree College, Bhaderwah, guiding participants on officer entries, NCC special entry, and Agniveer pathways.

The Army provides free comprehensive NEET coaching to 60 underprivileged students across the valley, supplying specialised centres and academic modules for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to help students pursue medical careers.

Deployed multimedia and edtech tools across Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts to educate students and NCC cadets on the Agnipath scheme, online registration, and Common Entrance Examination (CEE) preparation.

The Army has established dedicated community spaces like the Youth Activity Centre at Village Chhatroo in Kishtwar, equipped with computer training labs, libraries, and sports facilities

The Army organises multi-day motivational and cultural exposure trips—such as Pune educational tours for school girls and student delegations to major national institutions—to foster national integration and career awareness.



