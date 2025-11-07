  • Menu
Today’s Gold Rate in Hyderabad (Nov 7, 2025): Small Drop in Prices
Highlights

Check the latest gold rate in Hyderabad today, November 7, 2025. 24K gold costs ₹12,202 per 10 grams, while 22K gold is priced at ₹11,185.

Gold prices in Hyderabad have moved up and down slightly this week.

On November 7, 2025, the price of gold was ₹12,202 for 10 grams (24K) and ₹11,185 for 10 grams (22K).

This is a small fall of ₹55 and ₹50 from yesterday.

Since October 29, gold prices have stayed between ₹12,148 and ₹12,328.

The highest rate was ₹12,328 on October 31, and the lowest was ₹12,148.

Overall, gold prices in Hyderabad are stable with only small daily changes.

These small moves are normal and depend on world gold prices and currency value.

