Too early to judge India-US trade deal, assessment only after implementation: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday adopted a cautious approach on the India-US trade deal, saying that drawing conclusions at this stage would be premature.

Mayawati said a meaningful assessment of the move would be possible only after its actual impact is seen on the ground, particularly on economically vulnerable sections of society.

The BSP supremo, in a post on X, said that the trade agreements between India and the US involved several conditions and complexities. It is, she said, difficult to immediately determine whether the tariff decision would prove beneficial.

"After the mutual agreements between India and the US with many conditions, it would be premature to draw any immediate conclusions about how beneficial the news of the 18 per cent tariff imposed by the US is for the country and its people, due to a lack of adequate information," she noted in her post.

She emphasised that the real test of the decision would lie in its implementation and outcomes. "Only after the policy is implemented on the ground will it be known how much it benefits the country, especially Bahujans, the poor, labourers, farmers and women," she added.

Trade negotiations between India and the US had been underway for a considerable period. United States President Donald Trump announced a reduction of tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

The announcement coincided with the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in India.

The Centre has welcomed the tariff reduction, describing it as a positive development and a relief for Indian trade and industry. However, opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the negotiations and sought clarity on the terms and long-term implications of the agreement.



