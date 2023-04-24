Top Wrestlers Resumed Protest Over The Issue Of Sexual Harassment Allegations

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women, questioned why the top wrestlers in India had been "insulted" on Monday as they again started their protest over the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after spending Sunday night at the Jantar Mantar in the nation's capital. She posted a tweet and mentioned that why they (top wrestlers) are being insulted. She mentioned that they had made our country proud. She added a picture of them on her twiiter handle that shows them sleeping on the paths.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and other wrestlers re-entered the protest area and demanded that the government release the conclusions of the oversight panel that looked into the accusations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. The wrestlers, who included Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, raised the matter in January. However, they concluded their three-day sit-in after extensive discussions with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.



The DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police for failing to file a FIR in the matter, but the Delhi Police claimed it had received seven complaints from them and was looking into the matter. According to the notification, they have complained to the commission that despite having submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police two days prior, their FIR has not yet been filed.