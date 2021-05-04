Tough Covid restrictions for Tamil Nadu from May 6

Chennai: Tamil Nadu braces for tough Covid-19 restrictions from Thursday up till 4 a.m. on May 20. Standalone grocery outlets will have to cut the ACs, also like in urban ares salons and spas in rural zones are banned and there will be no fish, chicken or meat selling on weekends.

Weddings will be allowed with a maximum gathering of 20 people only.



Restaurants, mess and hotels are allowed to provide takeaways only, while tea shops will be allowed to function till noon.



Essential services like milk and pharmacies will be permitted as usual. All government and private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent of the workforce.



Government has already prohibited the functioning of big malls, shopping complexes and large format shops since April 26. Now standalone grocery and vegetable shops will be allowed to function without air conditioners. They will function only till noon, an official release said.



Passenger trains, metro trains and private and government taxis can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity.



Beauty parlours and spas will not be allowed to function even in rural containment zones and these has already been banned from functioning at urban centres.



Fish markets, chicken and meat stalls will not be allowed to function on Saturday's and on Sunday's due to lockdown and will be allowed from 6 a.m. to noon on weekdays.