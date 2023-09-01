Tourist footfall in Uttar Pradesh goes up by over one crore

Lucknow : Over 14 crore tourists visited various destinations in Uttar Pradesh in the first half of the year, according to an official data shared by the UP tourism department.

“This is almost 1.1 crore over the number recorded in the previous year for the same period. This is an outcome of the steps taken by the state government towards boosting the tourism sector,” said the official spokesman.



Officials said that the tourism sector has massive potential for income generation and job creation the sector has to offer, especially with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya set to open in the beginning of 2024.



Officials also revealed that in 2022, nearly 31.86 crore tourists came to UP - a 190 per cent increase over the previous year.



“The UP government is poised to open the doors of employment opportunities through domestic tourism. Last year witnessed an astounding 190 per cent surge in the number of tourists, and the current year’s pace is even more remarkable. In January, once the Ram Temple’s sanctum sanctorum is unveiled, we will witness a surge of pilgrims from across India. The tourism sector has huge potential for employment, and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, will act as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation,” said the official.



Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture said, “The growth in the number of tourists in UP is a promising sign. The continuous development of religious, historical, and cultural sites is expected to further boost tourism. Simultaneously, employment opportunities will also expand. Our goal is to establish UP on a global map in the tourism sector.”

