Tow Truck Hits School Siblings Near Chhattisgarh CM’s Residence, Boy Killed

A school commute ended in tragedy in Raipur on Friday morning when a traffic police tow van allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying two siblings near the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s residence. The impact killed the boy instantly, while his sister suffered serious injuries and is battling for her life in hospital.

The accident took place near the Chhattisgarh Club, a high-security and upscale area close to Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai’s house. Police said the siblings, students of a private school, were riding an Activa scooter to school when the tow vehicle hit them from behind, causing both to be thrown onto the road.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the spot, while his sister was rushed in critical condition to Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors said she remains under intensive care. The incident caused panic in the area, with residents and passers-by rushing to help as traffic came to a halt.

According to police sources, the driver of the tow van fled the scene immediately after the collision, abandoning the vehicle. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the boy’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search to trace the absconding driver and are analysing CCTV footage from nearby locations to reconstruct the sequence of events.