Trade Deal with US a New Economic Pillar - India’s Washington Envoy Tells NDTV

Calling the planned India US trade deal a “new economic pillar” in the bilateral connection, India’s Ambassador to the United States and former Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the just announced framework showcases a carefully negotiated result.

He described the India US strategic partnership as rightly balanced and even mutually beneficial. According to him, the deal will surely protect India’s main interests while opening up huge financial and economic opportunities.

Speaking in a special interview with NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Kwatra, he added that the agreement, announced through a joint statement following a telephonic conversation in the middle of the Indian and US President Donald Trump, should not be viewed closely as a trade arrangement.

Kwatra, in a statement, added that when it comes to the new economic pillar India US financial cooperation, India and the United States, the trade agreement must be considered as a new economic pillar. In the framework, lots of industrialists, CEOs, farmers and the agri-community can grab the benefits.

Kwatra placed the agreement, mainly related to the February 2025 joint statement issued after PM Modi's visit to the US. There is a clear statement in the instruction as it raises the bilateral trade from around $200 billion to $500 billion by 2030. It is about to negotiate a “multilateral, regional, and mutually beneficial" trade agreement.