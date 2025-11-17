Traffic diversions, airport restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s Coimbatore visit on Nov 19

Coimbatore will see extensive traffic diversions and tightened security measures on November 19 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the city to inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

The city police and airport authorities have issued detailed advisories to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhanced security during the high-profile visit.

According to a press release from the Coimbatore City Police, traffic on the busy Avinashi Road will be diverted between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19. Heavy vehicles arriving from Tirupur, Erode, and Salem will not be allowed to enter the core city through Avinashi Road. Instead, they must continue along the Salem–Cochin Highway to reach Ondipudur and Singanallur before accessing Avinashi Road.

Similarly, heavy vehicles originating from within the city will need to make a U-turn at Lakshmi Mills and use the Ramanathapuram–Singanallur–Ondipudur route to join the Salem–Cochin Highway and proceed towards Neelambur. This measure is intended to reduce congestion on the arterial stretch leading to the PM’s programme venue.

Light vehicle movement will also face changes. Vehicles from Neelambur heading towards the city must take a right at Thottipalayam Pirivu, proceed to Kalapatti Junction, and continue towards Vilankurichi to enter Coimbatore. Those travelling from the city towards Neelambur will need to make a U-turn at Tidel Park Junction and take Kamarajar Road to reach Singanallur.

In addition, the GD Naidu Flyover will remain closed between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on November 19 to facilitate VIP movement. Trucks will be banned from entering the city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the same day.

Security has also been intensified at Coimbatore International Airport. Authorities have restricted the entry of private vehicles and call taxis into the airport premises between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on November 19.

Passengers travelling on November 18 and 19 are advised to avoid parking their vehicles due to limited space. However, pick-up and drop-off within three minutes will be permitted.

Parking in front of the terminal and at the Y-junction will be prohibited from 6 a.m. on November 18 until 5 a.m. on November 20. Any unauthorised vehicle found in restricted areas will be towed away and fined.

The police and airport authorities have urged the public and passengers to cooperate with the temporary measures, citing security requirements for the Prime Minister’s visit.