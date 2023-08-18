Live
- Amit Shah lauds CAPF's 'new legacy' of heroic work towards earth conservation
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
Just In
Tragic Collision Near Yudhishthir Setu Claims Life Of PWD Worker, Injures Another
- In a devastating incident occurring overnight near Yudhishthir Setu at Shastri Park, a 32-year-old PWD worker lost his life as a car collided with a stationary goods carrier.
- The incident, detailed in a filed First Information Report, involved a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hitting the goods carrier from behind, causing it to cross the road's divider.
A tragic incident occurred on the night between Thursday and Friday near Yudhishthir Setu in the Shastri Park vicinity, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a 32-year-old PWD worker. Another individual suffered injuries after a car collided into a stationary goods carrier.
As per the information documented in a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Shastri Park police station, authorities were alerted around 1.48 am when a Mahindra Thar jeep, traveling at high speed, collided with the rear of the goods carrier. The impact of the collision propelled the goods carrier across the road's central divider.
The victim, identified as Sohan and a resident of Shalimar Village in Delhi, was engaged in installing sign indicator notice boards on a pole located on the divider at the time of the incident. The FIR detailed that he was tragically crushed by the 'Chota Hathi' goods carrier, resulting in his immediate fatality.
Both vehicles involved in the collision sustained significant damage, and the car's driver also suffered injuries. Authorities have already removed the damaged vehicles from the scene. As of now, the driver of the Thar jeep has not been apprehended. The police are actively conducting further investigations into the incident.