Tragic Rabies Death of 7-Year-Old Girl in Kerala Raises Concerns Over Vaccine Effectiveness
A seven-year-old girl, Nia, from Kunnikode, Kerala, has died from rabies despite receiving the full course of rabies vaccination after being bitten by a stray dog.
The recent tragic death of a seven-year-old girl named Nia in Kerala, due to rabies after being bitten by a stray dog, has raised serious concerns among locals regarding the effectiveness of rabies vaccines. Despite receiving the full course of the rabies vaccination, Nia tested positive for rabies and passed away on May 5, after being placed on a ventilator for a few days at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
The doctors explained that rabies may have entered her bloodstream directly from the bite, rendering the vaccine ineffective, which is a rare but known occurrence. This has prompted people to question the quality of the vaccines being administered in government hospitals, although Kerala's Health Minister assured that only quality-checked vaccines are provided. He also mentioned that an investigation will be conducted to understand the situation more thoroughly.
This case follows another recent incident in Malappuram, adding to the concerns and prompting local investigations into vaccine safety and effectiveness in the region.