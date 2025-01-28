  • Menu
Tragic Stage Collapse at Nirvana Laddu Festival in Baghpat: 5 Dead, 60 Injured

Highlights

A sudden stage collapse at the Nirvana Laddu festival in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of five people and injuries to over 60. Rescue teams are working to help those trapped.

A sad accident happened in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the Nirvana Laddu festival. A wooden stage suddenly fell down.

Five people died, and more than 60 people were hurt. Some of the injured were festival-goers, and others were police officers.

Some people are still trapped under the stage. Rescue teams are working hard to help them. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is very sorry about what happened.

He told workers to hurry and help the injured. Everyone is working to make sure no one else gets hurt.

