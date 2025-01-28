Live
- Sri Lankan Navy Firing Injures Indian Fishermen; India Reacts Strongly
- Hyderabad Student Receives Cambridge Outstanding Learners Award
- Delhi polls: Maken attacks AAP govt for stalling 'Ladli Yojana' for 3.20 lakh girls
- Maha Kumbh: Authorities beef up measures for grand Mauni Amavasya snan
- Bhagirath Manjhi, son of 'mountain man', joins Congress; 6 more leaders inducted
- RBI's liquidity booster to ease stress in money markets: Top brokerages
- Tragic Stage Collapse at Nirvana Laddu Festival in Baghpat: 5 Dead, 60 Injured
- Fishermen arrested by SL Navy: AIADMK slams Stalin govt for failing to take up case
- Indian stock market bounces back, ends 2-day decline
- Three teenagers arrested over fatal crash in Australia
A sudden stage collapse at the Nirvana Laddu festival in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of five people and injuries to over 60. Rescue teams are working to help those trapped.
A sad accident happened in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the Nirvana Laddu festival. A wooden stage suddenly fell down.
Five people died, and more than 60 people were hurt. Some of the injured were festival-goers, and others were police officers.
Some people are still trapped under the stage. Rescue teams are working hard to help them. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is very sorry about what happened.
He told workers to hurry and help the injured. Everyone is working to make sure no one else gets hurt.
