Travel agency staffer arrested for duping man of Rs 8.8 lakh in online air ticket scam

New Delhi : A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a businessman of over Rs 8.8 lakh on the pretext of booking air tickets, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Tarun Rastogi, worked as a ticketing clerk with a private travel company in Barakhamba Road and used his position to fraudulently collect money in his personal bank account while issuing tickets through the company’s platform, he said. According to police, the case was registered on May 31 at Cyber South Police Station following a complaint lodged by the businessman against Rastogi, who represented the travel company. During the initial stage, four bookings were made and successfully delivered, along with payment receipts generated from the official e-mail domain of the company, police said. However, between April 29 and May 7, the complainant made further payments for seven client tickets amounting to Rs 8.82 lakh.

“Though the tickets were issued, they were later cancelled without any refund. Despite repeated follow-ups through calls and messages, the accused neither reissued the tickets nor returned the money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in a statement said. Following the registration of the case, a team was formed to investigate the matter. Investigators scrutinised bank transactions and tracked the flow of money to a personal account held by Rastogi.