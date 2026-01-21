Trekking season at TN's Velliangiri hills to start from Feb 1

Chennai: The annual trekking season to the sacred Velliangiri Hills in the Western Ghats will begin on February 1, with devotees and the general public permitted to trek the seven hills until May 31.

Authorities expect a significant surge in footfall this year, particularly during the Maha Shivaratri festival, and have put in place additional measures to manage crowds and ensure safety.

Velliangiri Hills, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Boluvampatti forest range, is one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations in western Tamil Nadu.

Thousands of devotees undertake the arduous 6.5-km trek across steep hills and rocky terrain to reach the seventh hill, where a Lord Shiva shrine is located at an elevation of about 1,850 metres above sea level.

As part of the annual preparations, officials of the Forest Department receive applications from tribal communities seeking permission to set up temporary shops along the trekking route, from the first hill to the seventh.

During the four-month season, more than 45 such shops are typically allowed, selling refreshments, drinking water, and essential items to pilgrims making the strenuous climb.

Forest and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department officials have once again issued a strong advisory to people with pre-existing health conditions, including heart ailments and breathing disorders, to avoid the trek.

In recent years, several fatalities have been reported due to health complications during the climb, underscoring the physical demands of the pilgrimage.

According to Forest Department data, around 2.3 lakh people visited the hills during the 2024 trekking season.

The number rose to nearly 2.5 lakh in 2025, despite the trek being closed a week early in May following a red alert for severe weather.

"We expect even larger crowds this year, especially around Shivaratri. Additional staff will be deployed along the route to regulate pilgrim movement and ensure safety," a senior Forest official said.

Officials have also renewed their appeal to devotees to avoid carrying plastic items, noting that the hills are part of the ecologically sensitive Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve.

Last season alone, volunteers collected nearly 10,900 plastic food wrappers from the trekking path over four months.

"The problem can be significantly reduced if pilgrims carry food and snacks in reusable containers instead of plastic," the official added.

With the season set to open, authorities are urging pilgrims to trek responsibly—respecting both the sanctity of the shrine and the fragile mountain ecosystem.



