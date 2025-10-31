Tribunal awards Rs 36.69 lakh compensation to victim’s family

A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded a compensation of over Rs 36.69 lakh to the family of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Kanjhawala here in January 2023.

In the early hours of the New Years’ Day in 2023, Anjali was killed after she was dragged under a vehicle for around 13 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The tribunal, while deciding on a petition by Anjali’s family, said, according to the evidence put on record, “rashness and negligence on the part of driver of the offending vehicle was responsible not only for this accident, but for everything that followed thereafter”.

In an order dated October 27, the tribunal noted that the driver, Amit Khanna did not have a valid driving license, and was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

“Respondent 1 (Amit) was responsible for the death of the deceased due to his neglect,” the tribunal held, saying that petitioners (Anjali’s family) were entitled to be compensated for the death.

The tribunal also stated that involvement of the owner of the offending vehicle, Lokesh Prasad Sharma, is not disputed.

It awarded around Rs 36.69 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

The tribunal also noted that the car was insured by the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd and directed the insurer to deposit the amount within 30 days.