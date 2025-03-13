Tributes paid to 3 BSF jawans killed in road accident in Manipur

Imphal : Senior Border Security Force (BSF) and police officials on Thursday paid their homage to three BSF jawans, who were killed and 11 others injured after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that senior BSF, Police and Civil Administration officials paid homage to the three slain paramilitary personnel at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal.

The three BSF personnel include, Head Constable Surendra Kumar, Constable Bachhu Mondal and Constable Ankul Singh of the 37 Battalion of BSF.

Manipur's Additional Director General of Police L. Kailun, along with Sanjay Kumar Misra, Inspector General of BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, and other senior BSF and Manipur police officials paid their last respect to the martyred soldiers during the wreath-laying ceremony.

The spokesman said that the three BSF personnel along with 11 other jawans had sustained injuries in a road accident at Changoubung village in Kangpokpi district on March 11.

All the injured personnel were evacuated to Senapati District Hospital for treatment.

However, the three BSF personnel succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased BSF jawans have contributed immensely in performing selfless duties towards maintaining law and order situation in Manipur, the spokesman added.

He said that after the wreath-laying ceremony, bodies of three BSF jawans were sent to their respective homes in different states.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has earlier expressed condolences over the accident and demise of the jawans.

The Manipur Raj Bhavan in a post on X had said: "Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Besides Army and Assam Rifles, thousands of Central Armed Police Force personnel, including BSF, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force were deployed in Manipur in the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur.