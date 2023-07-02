Trinamool Congress Leader Fatally Shot In West Bengal Amidst Rising Pre-Poll Violence

Officials confirmed on Sunday that Jiyarul Molla, a young leader of the Trinamool Congress party, was fatally shot in Basanti, South 24 Parganas district. This incident marks the 12th death in the past 24 days since the announcement of the polling dates for the upcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal on June 8.



South 24 Parganas district has reported the highest number of casualties, with four deaths, while the area of Bhangar within the same district has recorded three fatalities.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Molla's murder is a result of internal conflicts within the ruling Trinamool Congress party, which has been evident in the Canning and Basanti areas since the announcement of the polling dates.

According to local residents, sporadic clashes have occurred between supporters of two factions of the ruling party in the Fulmalancha area of Basanti since Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that while Jiyarul Molla was returning home late Saturday night, he was suddenly surrounded by four to five unidentified assailants on motorcycles. They shot him at close range before fleeing the scene. Molla was rushed to the Canning sub-division hospital by locals but was declared dead upon arrival.

Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla from Canning (East) stated that Jiyarul was killed by four unknown assailants and called for their identification and subsequent action. However, Trinamool Congress MLA Shyamal Mondal from Basanti claimed that the murder had no political connections.