Trinamool govt must be held 'guilty' for misgovernance in Bengal, says BJP's Tuhin Sinha

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, on Saturday, accused the Trinamool Congress of misgovernance, holding the state government "guilty" for the people of West Bengal.

His reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's 35-page 'white paper' on 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in poll-bound West Bengal.

Sinha termed BJP's ‘white paper’ as 'charge sheet'.

The BJP leader told IANS, "Usually, such charge sheets are issued against criminals. But for whatever has happened to West Bengal under the Trinamool government's tenure in the last 15 years, it must be held 'guilty' by the people of West Bengal."

The BJP document alleged that the denial of dearness allowance to around 20 lakh state government employees and the non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in West Bengal have left them aggrieved.

Speaking about the issue, Sinha said, "Due to the non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, there are lakhs of workers who are being underpaid for years. Youths are migrating in large numbers from West Bengal."

Flagging reported illegal infiltration in poll-bound West Bengal, Sinha said, "Due to lack of border fencing, illegal migration is taking place regularly. Because of this illegal migration, fake voter identification cards are being made, which has now been stopped with implementation of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls.

The "white paper" released by the BJP claimed that 569 km of the 2,216.7 km international border with Bangladesh in West Bengal remains un-fenced, allegedly due to delays by the state government in land acquisition for barbed fencing, which, it said, has facilitated illegal infiltration.

Tuhin Sinha also asserted, "Our (BJP's) 'charge sheet' (white paper) against the misgovernance of the Trinamool government, informs and cautions the people how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was taking the state towards darkness."

"I think West Bengal is just five weeks away from creating history and it is evident that Trinamool Congress will lose the upcoming Assembly election," he added.

Meanwhile, on the "collapse of social infrastructure", BJP's "white paper" cited the cancellation of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools following a Supreme Court order, which found widespread irregularities in appointments.

It also alleged deterioration in the healthcare sector, citing the state's refusal to implement Ayushman Bharat and instances of fake medicine scandals, alongside claims that super-speciality hospitals lack basic facilities.